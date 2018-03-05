Charges expected today against mother whose 4-year-old daughter was shot by brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio -- Charges could be coming Monday to an Ashland County mother after her 4-year-old daughter was shot by her brother over the weekend.

The mother's name is not being released until charges are filed. Deputies are expected to meet with the prosecutor this afternoon.

Authorities say the 8-year-old boy shot his younger sister multiple times on Saturday. The children's father was at work when the shooting happened.

Deputies aren't saying if the mom was home when the 4-year-old was shot. She's currently in jail.

The boy is in the custody of Children's Services.

The 4-year-old girl is in a Cleveland hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

