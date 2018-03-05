× Brunswick police arrest high school student after online threat

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Brunswick police arrested a Brunswick High School student Monday after receiving reports of an online threat.

The threat was reported to police shortly before 11 a.m. The school’s resource officer and the staff were able to identify the source of the threat and gave that information to police.

Officers went to a Pearl Road business and arrested Tyler Hrouda. He was charged with making false reports. He was not on school grounds during the incident.

Police also say that they recovered a firearm during their investigation, but did not say where that firearm was found.

Hrouda is currently in the Medina County Jail.