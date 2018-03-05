× 2018 Tribe home opener sold out; single tix for all other games go on sale March 6

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have announced that all the tickets to their April 6 home opener are sold out already, thanks to an increase in season ticket holders.

However, single tickets for all the other games will go on sale Tuesday, March 6 at 10 am. The tickets are available online only at Indians.com until March 19, when they can be purchased at the Progressive Field box ticket office or Team Shop. (Cash sales will be available at the left field gate only.)

Tickets for the 2018 Home Opener on April 6 are sold out. Single-game tickets for the remaining 80 games will still be on sale online tomorrow morning at 10. https://t.co/Yc4grv30TG pic.twitter.com/VABNHkCi7K — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 5, 2018

The Indians are suggesting that, due the demand for tickets, anyone interested in a certain game or games should buy them early.

Season ticket plans are still available at Indians.com or by calling 216-420-HITS.

