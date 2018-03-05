2018 St. Jude Dream Home starting to take shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is starting to take shape.

Crews from Cleveland Custom Homes began framing the Rocky River house on Monday, giving everyone the chance to now see where the exterior and interior walls will be. Crews will then work to finish the first-floor deck.

The deadline for construction to be finished is May 19 and workers say it looks like it will all be finished on time.

Once the home is finished, the public will be able to tour it and also have the chance to enter a drawing for $10-thousand worth of furnishings from Fish Furniture.

The drawing to win the home itself will held on Tuesday June 26.

**More on the 2018 St Jude Home here**

41.476822 -81.849757