Video shows suspect bashing door of Orrville business during break-in

ORRVILLE, Ohio– The Orrville Police Department released video on Sunday in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The crime happened at Express Home Furnishing and Loans on Hostetler Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The video shows the suspect throwing rocks and kicking the door, then repeatedly hitting it with a brick before prying it open.

When Orrville officers arrived, the suspect was gone. At about the same time, dispatch received a call about a suspicious van in Auburn Estates. Police said the van was stolen from Orrvilion, which is right behind the furniture store.

According to the police department, investigators believe the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. McGreal at 330-684-5025, or text “OPD” and the tip to 847411.