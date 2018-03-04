× Tristan Thompson out for ‘multiple games’ with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that center Tristan Thompson is out for multiple games after spraining his right ankle in the loss to the Denver Nuggets Saturday evening.

Thompson stepped on the heel of one of the Nugget’s players during the first half of the game. He was able to keep on playing, but overnight, the ankle swelled up.

After an evaluation Sunday, it was confirmed that he’d sprained the ankle and will begin a period of treatment and rehab.

There’s no date set for his return yet. The Cavs say they’ll monitor his progress daily.