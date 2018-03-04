Pedestrian hit, killed on I-90 in Lake County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man was hit and killed on Interstate 90 in Lake County Saturday night.

It happened east of state Route 86 shortly before 9 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the man was walking across the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a car. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Randy Lee Beall, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, but the patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Traffic on I-90 east was reduced to one lane for three hours while authorities investigated.