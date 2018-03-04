× Man carjacked at gunpoint near Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A man was carjacking at gunpoint near a Lakewood bar Saturday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Matthews and Detroit avenues.

Lakewood police said the victim parked his car and was walking to Around the Corner when he was approached by two men. The suspects took his car, but the victim was not injured.

Rocky River police said officers spotted the car later in the night and chase it. The pursuit was called off when the suspects got off the highway to go towards downtown.