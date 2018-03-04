× Hundreds still without power in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– Hundreds of people in Cuyahoga County are still without power following Thursday night’s winter storm.

High winds and heavy snow toppled trees and power lines across Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Division of Police warned people not to travel unless necessary and, at one point, nearly 100,000 customers were in the dark.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 500 FirstEnergy customers still did not have electricity. The majority of those affected live in University Heights.

More than 100 in Ashtabula County are also waiting for their electricity to be restored.

Cleveland Public Power said its crews worked in extreme conditions to restore power in the days following the storm. On Saturday, it was back on for the city’s West Park neighborhood.

