Frosty-cold start: Bright sunshine and slightly warmer temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The sunshine returns today and temperatures slowly warm to near average (42). With a north wind, those along the lake will likely only reach the upper 30s.

Here's our hour-by-hour forecast into the afternoon.

Our little dry stretch continues into Monday followed by another rain/snow system mid-week.

Our next rainmaker arrives overnight Monday night.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

This next weather system looks much weaker than last week's system. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s can be expected with a modest temperature rise into the weekend.

Time change coming up next weekend!