Cold overnight, but sunny to start the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another cold clear night ahead with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 20’s. Frosty! Our little dry stretch continues into Monday with plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Then clouds increase late afternoon and into the evening.

Click here for the full Fox 8 forecast.

Expect rain/snow to develop Monday night. Freezing rain could pose a threat for our southern counties Tuesday morning with a light glazing possible. Precipitation type will be waffling back and forth between daytime rain and evening and overnight wintry precipitation. Travel could be tricky in spots! Here’s an animation of the next system showing a wintry mix moving our way for early to mid week.