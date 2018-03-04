Ceremony to mark 110 years since Collinwood school fire that killed 175

CLEVELAND– A ceremony at Lake View Cemetery will honor those who lost their lives in the Collinwood school fire in 1908.

The fire started in the basement of Lakeview School in Cleveland on March 4, 1908. It killed 172 students, two teachers and one rescuer within hours.

The 19 unidentified students were buried at Lake View Cemetery, marked with a monument.

The wreath laying ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and include a history on the fire and the victims’ final resting place.