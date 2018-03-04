2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, GA -- A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.

The incident occurred at the store on Highway 85 in Riverdale just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. The discount footwear company said in a statement Sunday that it is devastated and that company is working with authorities to understand the "nature of this accident."

Rabel says Siddique visited the store to get new shoes with her family before the mirror fell on her. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the store after being told the girl was hit in the back of the head. She was in traumatic arrest and taken to the hospital, where she died, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Fire Department.

Siddique's cousin, Aquib Iftkhar, says the girl had internal bleeding and lost a substantial amount of blood. Iftkhar described Siddique as an adorable little girl.

A spokesperson for the store released the following statement:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."