Portion of Chester Avenue closed after fatal accident

CLEVELAND — A portion of Chester Avenue is closed because of a fatal accident, the Cleveland Police Department said Saturday.

It happened near Chester Avenue and East 105th Street. The road is closed both eastbound and westbound from East 105th to East 101st streets.

Police say two people were trapped in the crash, and one person died.

Further details, including how the accident happened, were not immediately released.

The Accident Investigating Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are at the scene investigating.

