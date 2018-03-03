Ohio AMBER ALERT canceled after 3 missing children found near Cincinnati

COLERAIN, Ohio – An Ohio AMBER alert was issued for three siblings who were in a car stolen from a gas station near Cincinnati Saturday.

The father of the children went into the convenience store in Colerain Township just before 2 p.m. It was then that the car was stolen with 4-year-old Cameron Wells, 3-year-old Camiyah Fields and 1-year-old Laiyah Wells in the back seat.

Police said that the suspect in the robbery and kidnapping was Howard Mullins, 33.

The car in the alert was a silver 2004 Volkswagen Touareg with Ohio license plates.

AMBER ALERT! A statewide #AmberAlert has been issued in Ohio as police search for a stolen car with a suspect and 3 young kids still inside. PLEASE RETWEET! https://t.co/nbYJtYzIEj — WOWK 13 News (@WOWK13News) March 3, 2018

A short time later, Hamilton County communications dispatch confirmed to Fox 8 that the children were located. The dispatcher believes they were found safe but could not give details except to tell Fox 8 that officers were on the scene and more info would be released later.

This was also confirmed by the official AMBER Alert Twitter account.