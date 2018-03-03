More than 11,700 still without power in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- More than 11,700 FirstEnergy customers are still without power Saturday morning after Thursday's winter storm.

According to FirstEnergy's outage information, the estimated time of restoration is now Sunday at 10 p.m. for cities in Cuyahoga County including Cleveland.

The same goes for other hard-hit areas in Ashtabula and Lake counties.

When an outage is widespread, our crews follow an established protocol to help ensure public safety while returning customers to service as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/WyyDVAgkLL — FirstEnergy Corp. (@firstenergycorp) March 2, 2018

A FirstEnergy spokesperson on Friday said crews were working quickly to restore power.

"I think everyone knows we had a pretty severe weather event come through the territory last night," John Skory, regional president of The Illuminating Company, said on Friday. "It impacted our entire service territory which is all five counties."

