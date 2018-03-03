Reports: M*A*S*H Star David Ogden Stiers dies at 75

NEWPORT, Oregon – David Odgen Stiers who was best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” passed away Saturday, TMZ reports. According to his agent, he lost his battle with bladder cancer .

Stiers joined the cast of “”M*A*S*H” in 1977. He earned 2 Emmy nominations while playing the arrogant aristocrat and talented surgeon.

He went on to be successful in voice acting. He voiced popular Disney characters such as Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast” and Jumba in “Lilo & Stitch.”

The actor reportedly died peacefully at home in Newport, Oregon.

He was 75-years-old.