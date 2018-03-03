× Man accused of trying to run down Oakwood police officer arrested

CLEVELAND — A man accused of threatening to shoot his sister, then trying to run down an Oakwood officer during a police chase, has been arrested, the United States Marshals Service confirmed to FOX 8’s Jack Shea on Saturday.

Alphonso McPherson, 27, was taken into custody just before noon at an apartment near the 2100 block of Ambleside Drive, officials said.

McPherson is accused of putting a gun to his sister’s head, and threatening to kill her early Friday morning. She broke free and called 911.

When officers arrived, McPherson backed out his car and accelerated, trying to run one of them down, Oakwood police said.

The officers fired four shots at his car, but it was initially unknown if he was hit. During McPherson’s arrest, officers saw a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After pursuing McPherson’s car through Bedford and Bedford Heights, the chase was called off because of his reckless nature and the dangerous road conditions.

The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, Peter J. Elliott said of McPherson’s arrest: “McPherson’s desperate attempts to flee ended today. This fugitive on the run jeopardized the safety of his family and the law enforcement officers responding to help.”

More on this story, here.