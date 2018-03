ASHLAND, Ohio – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old girl.

She was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon at her home in Hayesville Township, according to Ashland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Carl Richert. Police believe her 8-year-old brother shot her.

The girl is at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating and charges are expected to be filed soon.