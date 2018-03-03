Grab the whole family for Maple Sugaring in the Cleveland Metroparks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It's the perfect time of year to learn the History of Maple Sugaring!

For the next several weeks, grab the whole family to gather sap, make syrup and fill up with pancakes.

The Cleveland Metroparks is offering this family-friendly event from March 3-18. Participants meet at the Maple Grove Picnic Area in the Rocky River Reservation. From there, you'll take a hike through the Sugarbush Trail to see how sap is collected.

Then, step into the sugarhouse to see how syrup was made by the First People, settlers and modern sugar farmers. You even get to taste it!

Guided hikes leave the sugarhouse every 20 minutes (the last hike leaves at 3:40 p.m.). Groups may be accommodated on weekdays by appointment only, by calling 440-734-6660.

Just remember to dress appropriately since the whole event is outdoors!

