CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl, who reportedly went missing from a foster home this afternoon.

Police say Sarai Gates hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m., when she left her foster home in the 900 block of Nathaniel Road.

She is 5’5″ and 125 lbs.

Please call Cleveland police immediately if you see Sarai.