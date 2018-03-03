Cleveland Police Department fallen officer remembered 10 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--"Today we choose not to remember how Derek died as a hero, but how he lived as a hero."

Cleveland Police Officer, Derek Owens, has been gone for the last ten years, but his spirit is still with family, friends, and the Cleveland Police Department.

On Saturday, a crowd gathered at the Fourth District Fallen Officers Memorial on Kinsman Road, where he was celebrated by his loved ones.

His parents, wife, and two children miss him dearly.

"We just ask you to protect yourselves and protect one another, thank you," said Wayne Owens, his father.

Everyone at Saturday's ceremony will ever forget the man the officer was, or the memories he left in their hearts.

"He was always someone you could depend on," said CPD Officer, Marcus Jones.

Officer Owens was shot as he and his partner chased four suspects on Cleveland's southeast side. He passed away on March 1, 2008.

Colleagues said the officer valiantly gave his life in defense of his community and the city of Cleveland.

