Clear, cold and calm this evening

CLEVELAND - The sunshine is back!

We're still on the breezy and chilly side of things though. Wind chills this afternoon were in the low and mid 20’s. Actual air temps are in the mid 30’s a little below average (42 degrees). Clear, cold and calm. Winds turning light overnight with temperatures in the low 20’s. It wouldn’t surprise me if there a few locations that drop in the teens.

Sunshine continues tomorrow and temperature slowly warm to average. Our little dry stretch continues into Monday followed by another rain/snow system mid week. Our next rain maker arrives overnight Monday night.