Calm and clear…but really cold overnight

Posted 9:58 pm, March 3, 2018, by

CLEVELAND - Clear, cold and calm.  Winds turning light overnight with temperatures in the low 20’s.  It wouldn’t surprise me if there a few locations that drop in the teens!

The sunshine returns tomorrow and temperature slowly warm to near average (42).  With a north wind those along the lake will likely only reach the upper 30’s.  Our little dry stretch continues into Monday followed by another rain/snow system mid week.  Our next rain maker arrives overnight Monday night.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page. 

Here’s a look at the “near normal” first week of March.  It lines up nicely with our March Outlook.