Calm and clear…but really cold overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clear, cold and calm. Winds turning light overnight with temperatures in the low 20’s. It wouldn’t surprise me if there a few locations that drop in the teens!

The sunshine returns tomorrow and temperature slowly warm to near average (42). With a north wind those along the lake will likely only reach the upper 30’s. Our little dry stretch continues into Monday followed by another rain/snow system mid week. Our next rain maker arrives overnight Monday night.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Here’s a look at the “near normal” first week of March. It lines up nicely with our March Outlook.