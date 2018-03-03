× 10th Anniversary memorial service held for fallen Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND — It’s been 10 years since Cleveland Police Officer Derek Owens was killed in the line of duty.

Today, family and friends are gathering at the Cleveland Police Fourth District Fallen Officers Memorial on Kinsman Road to honor him at 1 p.m.

Owens was shot and killed in 2008 by a suspect he was pursuing.

He left behind wife and two children.

In July of 2016, Derek’s parents joined the families of two other fallen officers from around the nation to address the Democratic National Convention. Barbara and Wayne Owens received standing ovation after their speech.

