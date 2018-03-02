Winter weather causes flight delays at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND– Several flights were delayed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday morning as another round of winter weather hit Northeast Ohio.
Check the status of your flight here
Passengers traveling to Newark, New Jersey; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Chicago, Illinois will likely experience delays. About a dozen flights to Cleveland have also been held up.
The snow, and accompanying high winds, knocked out power to thousands of people and prompted school closings.
More stories about the latest winter storm here
41.405799 -81.853867