CLEVELAND- Wild winter weather hit Northeast Ohio Thursday night this morning.

High winds caused thousands of power outages across the area. As of 6 a.m. Friday, more than 60,000 homes were still without power.

There is a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Friday for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

Leftover bands of snow continue to blanket areas east of Cleveland with moderate snow as of 2:15 a.m. Snow will gradually move east and out of Ohio over the next several hours

Here is a look at possible snow totals:

Once this system moves out we have a couple dry days into the weekend followed by another rain/snow system next week.

