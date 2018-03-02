We have questions: Twitter reacts to J.R. Smith throwing soup at coach

CLEVELAND– When the story broke on Friday that J.R. Smith’s suspension was over throwing soup, we had a lot of questions.
The Cavaliers guard threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. That’s according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin. Smith served his one-game suspension during Thursday night’s loss to Philadelphia.
Here’s what we (and much of the Twitterverse) want to know about the Soup Gate:
What kind of soup?
This is obviously pretty important. We can’t possibly visualize this situation without knowing what kind of soup it was.
Is Jones OK?
We’ve all read the warning labels on a cup of hot coffee. Hot soup could be just as dangerous. There hasn’t been any reporting on Jones’ condition after the soup incident and we don’t even know if he was hit. J.R. is shooting 36 percent from the 3-point arc so there’s no guarantee the bowl or the soup touched the assistant coach.
Whose soup was it?
While we may picture J.R. throwing his own bowl of soup at the former Cavalier, we don’t know that’s what happened. Can you picture the look on LeBron James’ face if Smith took his soup?
Why did J.R. throw the bowl?
Context is important. Was Smith angry at Jones? Or was he trying to throw out the soup and missed the trashcan?
No matter what the answers, Twitter is having a great time thinking about the possibilities. That obviously includes plenty of references to the soup Nazi on “Seinfeld.”