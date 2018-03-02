We have questions: Twitter reacts to J.R. Smith throwing soup at coach

CLEVELAND– When the story broke on Friday that J.R. Smith’s suspension was over throwing soup, we had a lot of questions.

The Cavaliers guard threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. That’s according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin. Smith served his one-game suspension during Thursday night’s loss to Philadelphia.

Here’s what we (and much of the Twitterverse) want to know about the Soup Gate:

What kind of soup?

This is obviously pretty important. We can’t possibly visualize this situation without knowing what kind of soup it was.

What kind of soup did Jr Smith throw?

If it was a broth based soup minestrone or chicken noodle,

It may cause a slight burn,

I will eventually will get over it. But if it was a creamy soup like chowder or broccoli cheddar, he really meant to injure. Str8 Unforgivable. Lol — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) March 2, 2018

I have so many questions about the soup. Was it the soup of the day? What kind was it? Was it piping hot? Was it thrown from the 3pt line? Did it swish when it hit Jones? I want details! Lol. — Lisa (@RollTribe2018) March 2, 2018

Questions I have:

1. What kind of soup

2. Was it a splashing of the soup or launching of the entire bowl

3. If entire bowl, was it a bread bowl

4. Was it a hit

5. Where is the video — Sharter Page (@ericj_d) March 2, 2018

Is Jones OK?

We’ve all read the warning labels on a cup of hot coffee. Hot soup could be just as dangerous. There hasn’t been any reporting on Jones’ condition after the soup incident and we don’t even know if he was hit. J.R. is shooting 36 percent from the 3-point arc so there’s no guarantee the bowl or the soup touched the assistant coach.

All I think of after hearing JR Smith threw soup on his coach: pic.twitter.com/DuERtczK8k — Sydney Golic (@SydGolic) March 2, 2018

Whose soup was it?

While we may picture J.R. throwing his own bowl of soup at the former Cavalier, we don’t know that’s what happened. Can you picture the look on LeBron James’ face if Smith took his soup?

Why did J.R. throw the bowl?

Context is important. Was Smith angry at Jones? Or was he trying to throw out the soup and missed the trashcan?

IMO the only thing the Cavaliers can do to ensure another JR Smith incident doesn’t happen is to arm all their coaches with soup — Brooke Schrider (@brookeschrider) March 2, 2018

No matter what the answers, Twitter is having a great time thinking about the possibilities. That obviously includes plenty of references to the soup Nazi on “Seinfeld.”

"Soup of the Day" no longer on the menu in Cleveland. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kyHuUy2Lxo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2018

JR Smith when he walks into practice today pic.twitter.com/c89jdv4ACt — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) March 2, 2018

JR Smith is a soup-hurling treasure pic.twitter.com/AHVA69xGh6 — Noncoverage Sports (@noncoverage) March 2, 2018