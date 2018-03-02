Tree falls into bedroom of Fairview Park house

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– A tree came crashing into the bedroom of a house in Fairview Park Friday morning.

It happened on Valley Forge Drive near the Big Met Golf Course.

Police said the tree fell into the master bedroom and did extensive damage. No one was injured.

High winds Thursday night into Friday morning toppled trees and power lines across the region. The gusts, coupled with snow, caused school closings, flight delays and power outages.

