Suspect on the loose after trying to run down Oakwood police officer, high-speed chase

OAKWOOD, Ohio– The Oakwood Police Department is looking for a man accused of threatening to shoot his sister and leading police on a chase.

Police were called to Wright Avenue in Oakwood Village at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. The victim told dispatch she got into an argument with her brother.

Oakwood police said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Alphonso McPherson, got a gun from his room, racked a round into the chamber and put it against the woman’s head, threatening to kill her. The victim broke free and called 911.

When police arrived, McPherson was backing into the street. As the two officers got out of the patrol car, the suspect accelerated and attempted to run down one of them, according to the department.

The officers fired four shots at McPherson’s car, but it is unknown if he was hit.

Police chased him through Bedford and into Bedford Heights, where he got onto Interstate 480 westbound. At one time, it appeared McPherson was slowing down to flee on foot, but then drove at speeds near 90 mph.

The pursuit was called off because of the suspect’s reckless nature and the dangerous road conditions.

McPherson should be considered armed and dangerous. He was driving a silver, four-door 2002 Ford Taurus with license plate HIB 9071. If you see the suspect or his vehicle, immediately call 911.

Ohio police departments and hospitals have also been notified.