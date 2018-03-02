Study: Men more likely to still have favorite stuffed animal

When it comes to stuffed animals, men are real softies.

A new study found that 84-percent of men still have at least one stuffed animal. That’s compared to 77-percent of women.

40% of adults say they still interact with their stuffed animals.

The study was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Life Storage.

The poll found 76-percent of adults consider themselves to be sentimental.

In fact, 84-percent of women and 75-percent of men admit to keeping items they don’t use purely for emotional reasons.

Other findings:

66 percent of people hold onto sentimental items for themselves.

53 percent of Americans still have a stuffed animal from their childhood.

29 percent of people have a designated drawer for sentimental items.

39 percent of people store their sentimental items on display throughout their home.

62 percent of Americans don’t feel like they live in clutter by holding onto sentimental items that they never use.

