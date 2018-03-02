Study: Men more likely to still have favorite stuffed animal

When it comes to stuffed animals, men are real softies.
A new study found that 84-percent of men still have at least one stuffed animal. That’s compared to 77-percent of women.
40% of adults say they still interact with their stuffed animals.
The study was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Life Storage.
The poll found 76-percent of adults consider themselves to be sentimental.
In fact, 84-percent of women and 75-percent of men admit to keeping items they don’t use purely for emotional reasons.
Other findings:
- 66 percent of people hold onto sentimental items for themselves.
- 53 percent of Americans still have a stuffed animal from their childhood.
- 29 percent of people have a designated drawer for sentimental items.
- 39 percent of people store their sentimental items on display throughout their home.
- 62 percent of Americans don’t feel like they live in clutter by holding onto sentimental items that they never use.