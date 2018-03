Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An 18-year-old has been charged with having a gun inside Glenville High School.

According to court documents, the student is charged with illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

Students reported seeing him with a gun in the high school cafeteria on Wednesday.

Police found the student after he left the school, and say he had a fully loaded handgun with a full magazine on him.

There was no indication of a threat.

41.499320 -81.694361