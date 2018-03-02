Soup To Prevent The Flu!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penicillin Soup

1/4 cup olive oil

2 onions, minced

6 carrots, minced

4 stalks celery, minced

6-8 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup Confetti Peppers

1 small can tomato paste

1- 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 quart beef, chicken, or vegetable broth

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

In large soup pot place olive oil, onions, carrots, and celery. Cook together on medium heat about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened. Stir in garlic and Confetti and cook a few more minutes. Stir in tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, broth, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook a few minutes. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in parsley during the last 10 minutes. Variations: add a pinch of herbs such as basil, oregano, thyme. Can also add cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes or chipotle for more heat. Enjoy!

Confetti Grilled Cheese

2 slices sandwich bread, 1⁄2 inch thick

2-3 tablespoons butter, softened

2 slices cheddar, American, or other good melting cheese

1 tablespoon Confetti Peppers

Heat a frying pan over medium heat. Butter the outside slices of the bread. Place a slice of cheese on top of the inside of each slice of bread. Spread Confetti over the cheese on one of the bread slices, leaving both sides open-faced. Add a bit of butter to the pan so it sizzles. Place each slice in the pan, butter side down, and cook open-faced until cheese begins to melt. Use a spatula to flip the plain-cheese side on top of the Confetti side and press lightly to melt. Keep turning the sandwich, pressing gently, until the sandwich is compact, both sides are crusty, and the cheese is melted. Enjoy!

