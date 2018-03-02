Snow moves out for the weekend; breezy conditions continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- All winter alerts have been canceled. The snow is over, the winds have relaxed a bit and sunshine is increasing today. Perfect weather to begin our snow/wind clean-up. It is still breezy this afternoon with winds gusting to 25 MPH and cold highs in the mid 30's. When you factor in the winds it feels more like the mid 20's.

Flood warnings continue along the Black and Mahoning River and along Eagle and Killbuck Creek. Minor flooding is occurring.

Here are the highest snow totals from Thursday night into Friday morning...

We have a couple dry days into the weekend followed by another rain/snow system next week. Our next rain maker arrives Monday night.

