Power outage update: Estimated time of restoration is now Sunday night

CLEVELAND -- Some people in Northeast Ohio who lost power during Thursday night's winter storm may be going without power the whole weekend.

According to FirstEnergy's outage information, the estimated time of restoration is now Sunday at 10 p.m. for cities in Cuyahoga County including Cleveland.

The same goes for other hard-hit areas in Ashtabula and Lake counties.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson says they are working as quickly as possible to restore power. During a press conference Friday, officials said they hope to have power fully restored for customers by Sunday.

"I think everyone knows we had a pretty severe weather event come through the territory last night," said John Skory, regional president of The Illuminating Company. "It impacted our entire service territory which is all five counties."

Customers who remain in the dark say they are irritated by the slow response.

"Can't cook, can't clean," said one Cleveland customer, who was surrounded by her three grandchildren. "It's very frustrating; can't really sleep because it's too cold. I sat up all night until six in the morning; it was just that cold."

As crews work to restore power, FirstEnergy officials ask for patience, as an estimated 1,500 people work to turn the lights back on, after, they say, winds upwards of 50 mph winds ripped through the area.

"We have to send a crew to clear all the debris and then send a line crew out to actually make the physical repairs so if you take that and multiply that by-- I don't know-- 500-1,000 different locations, that's what takes a long time to get the power back on safely," said Mark Durbin, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy.

