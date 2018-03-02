Two dead in shooting at Central Michigan University, police say victims were not students

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.— Two people were shot and killed on the Central Michigan University campus Friday.

Campus police said the victims were not students, and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

There were no additional injuries.

The city says the male suspect, identified as James Eric Davis Jr., 19, is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

The school initially release information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles north of Lansing.