More than 60K without power, some won’t be restored until tomorrow night

OHIO — Over 60,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio are without power due to overnight wind and storms.

In Cuyahoga County, 35,000 were without power as of 6 a.m. There were 5,400 without power in Ashtabula County, 3,600 in Lorain County and 1,300 in Lake County.

Power in some areas isn’t estimated to be restored until Saturday night.

Hundreds of schools were delayed or closed Friday, many due to power outages.

​​There is a winter storm warning in effect until noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory until noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

There is also a wind advisory and thousands of power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio with the majority in Cuyahoga County