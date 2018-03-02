× Man sentenced in robberies, assaults of elderly victims

LYNDHURST, Ohio — Lyndhurst police say a 19-year-old South Euclid man has been sentenced for robberies and assaults of elderly victims.

According to a press release from Lyndhurst Chief of Police Rick Porrello, Pierson H. Reynolds, Jr., who was 18 years old at the time of the crimes, was wanted by officers in September, 2016 after a resident reported seeing someone acting suspiciously. That person was approaching a neighbor’s home, running between houses, and then quickly driving off.

Police say Reynolds, under the guise of offering to cut grass, had followed an elderly man into his house after the resident returned home.

Lyndhurst police say the report of a suspicious person and a license plate number recorded by a concerned driver were both key factors in officers identifying, finding and arresting Reynolds.

The press release states Reynolds was wanted by several east-side police departments in Cuyahoga County in connection with robberies and assaults against elderly victims; police say he would follow the victims home from stores and banks.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, burglary, and robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.