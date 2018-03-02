Live Video & Blog: Travel conditions, parking bans, snow emergencies



CLEVELAND, Ohio — ​​There is a winter storm warning in effect until noon Friday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. There is a winter storm advisory until noon Friday for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

There is also a wind advisory and thousands of power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio with the majority in Cuyahoga County.

Road Conditions

Traffic conditions Friday morning were pretty clear in Cleveland, but got dicey in areas on the east side. For continuous updates on traffic conditions, watch the live video at the top of this page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power Outages

At 6 a.m. Friday, nearly 60,000 customers were without power, according to FirstEnergy's outage map.

**Check the FirstEnergy outage map*

When the snow starts falling, some areas issue parking bans and emergencies. We will continue to update this list as they come in.

Parking Bans:

*Lorain: until further notice

*Newburgh Heights: until further notice

*Parma: 11 p.m. Thursday until further notice

*Seven Hills: until further notice

*Brunswick 11 p.m. Thursday until further notice

*North Olmsted: until further notice

SNOW EMERGENCIES:

*Erie County-Level 1

*Sandusky County-Level 1

*Wayne County-Level 1

*Medina County-Level 1