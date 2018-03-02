× J.R. Smith suspended over throwing bowl of soup: report

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith‘s suspension was because he threw a bowl of soup, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin.

The Cavaliers issued a one-game suspension to the guard for “detrimental conduct,” the team said in a news release on Thursday. Smith served it Thursday night when Cleveland hosted the 76ers.

ESPN reported Smith threw soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones.

Jones played with the Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008. In 2014, he joined the coaching staff and started working with the NBA G League team, the Canton Charge.

Newly-acquired Rodney Hood started in place of Smith. The Cavs lost to Philadelphia, 97-108, with LeBron James putting up 30 points and 8 assists.

On Saturday, the wine and gold play the Nuggets at Quicken Loans Arena.

