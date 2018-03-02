× Indians single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

CLEVELAND– Indians single-tickets will go on sale to the public on March 6 at 10 a.m.

They are only available on Indians.com. There will be no sales at the Progressive Field team shop or ticket office until March 19.

“Due to another increase in Season Ticket Holders, lower bowl tickets for prime summer weekend games are sold out or nearly sold out; the Indians encourage fans to purchase early to lock in this year’s best games at the lowest prices,” the team said in a news release on Friday.

District Tickets are back this year. For $15, fans gets a standing room-only ticket and their first drink.

The Cleveland Indians have a packed promotional schedule, including 11 dollar dog nights, six jerseys and four bobbleheads.

New this season is the Promo Pass, which guarantees fans the promotional giveaway items. It’s available for six select dates for an additional fee. More information here.

