I-Team: Review says man with no license can run psych clinic

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an independent review says it’s OK to have a man running the Cuyahoga County Court Psych Clinic even though he does not have an Ohio license to practice psychology. However, questions remain.

The I-Team first raised questions last month about Julian Dooley. He works as the interim director for the Court Psych Clinic. Yet, he does not have a license.

When we first began investigating, the court’s administrative judge said the court was aware of the set-up, and a licensed psychologist approves Dooley’s work.

The court had an independent review done. The I-Team has obtained the final report, and that says there’s no problem with Dooley running the office or evaluating inmates in court cases. Again, someone with a license approves Dooley’s work.

Meantime, the Ohio Board of Psychology is doing its own investigation, and that is ongoing.

Defense Attorney Rufus Sims doesn’t understand how someone without a license can be in charge especially when the court clinic evaluates mentally troubled criminals.

Sims said, “Quite frankly, I don’t like it. It concerns me.” Some other defense attorneys have also expressed concern, and Sims added, “I think we need to take a look at that. That matter will be discussed among my colleagues. And we’ll have to make a determination for where do we go from here?”

The I-Team also has now learned how Julian Dooley got promoted with no license. Last year, he was named interim director. He earns $100,000 a year. The court administration picked him, and the court says even the chief judge approved it.

Last summer, the court put out a news release calling Dooley a psychologist even though the state only considers a psychologist to be someone with a license. A court spokesman now says that term was used “generically."

State records show Dooley had an application on file for a license for 5 years, but he never took an exam, and that application expired. Since the I-Team started asking questions, Dooley has filed a new application for a license.

We’ve asked how much the court spent on the independent outside review of the arrangement in the Court Psych Clinic. The court says it has not received an invoice yet, and the court has not provided any contract or memorandum of understanding to FOX 8.