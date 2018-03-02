Hidden Gems in the CLE: It’s all fresh at Murray Hill Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- If you're a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We've got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market -- to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We're talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at Destination Cleveland, we're showing you one of Northeast Ohio's coolest places.

Murray Hill Market is so much more than it looks. In the heart of Little Italy, this old-fashioned neighborhood corner store brings tradition, fresh ingredients and winning recipes to a whole new level. It's a deli, take-out restaurant and gourmet grocery store. Not to mention, catering!

Most importantly, customers feel welcome as soon as they walk through the door with its at-home feel.

Bill and Michele Buckholtz opened it up back in 2008, returning to the childhood neighborhood of her father, where more than 35 small grocery markets once stood.

It's not hard to feel that legacy when you step into the market. You're hit with the smells of fresh foods made daily, including soups, roasted salmon, eggplant Parmesan and chicken cutlets. They also roast their own meats and make their own sauce.

The foods that aren't generated by the market are locally sourced, and often organic. It's not a grocery stop where you'd make a full run for the week, but their imported specialties and fresh delicacies really set them apart.

If you're looking for a quick and cozy lunch stop, this is your place. A few tables in the front, plus a comfortable spot on a second-floor loft, makes the market the perfect midday eatery.

For much more about Murray Hill Market, click here.

Look for our hashtag on social media: #HiddenGemsCLE. Do you know of one in Cleveland? Send ideas to lbuckingham@fox8.com. We just may come check it out!

selling groceries, imported specialties, and freshly prepared delicacies.