‘Handle this for us’: Parents list ad offering to pay a professional to have the ‘sex talk’ with their kids

A mom and dad in the UK are making headlines after posting an ad seeking a professional to give their kids ‘the talk.’

According to the listing, the parents struggled to talk to the kids themselves and don’t trust the school to do a good enough job.

The listing says: “Like most parents, we were hoping we would have more time before this became a problem; ideally, I’d avoid it altogether! But we’re at the point now where they aren’t satisfied with the answer we’re giving them. I don’t trust the school to do a proper job teaching either of our children about the complexities of puberty, intimacy and consent which is why we’re looking for someone to handle this for us.”

They’re willing to pay the candidate $3,500 to explain the birds and the bees to their 7- and 8-year-olds.

The session will be recorded for safety, and in case the kids have any questions in the future.

Read the full listing here.