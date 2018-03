Graco has issued a recall on a high chair sold exclusively at Walmart between 2016 and 2017.

The baby products company says five children have been hurt due to the Graco Table-2-Table 6-in-One Highchair.

The company says dozens of people have also filed complaints that one chair leg moved out of place.

Graco says customers that purchased the chair should stop using it and call for a free repair kit.

