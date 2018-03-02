Fox Recipe Box: Beer Battered Walleye

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's not hard to fry your own walleye and Chef Jim Barnhart from 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel at Oberlin proved that to Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

Chef Barnhart enlisted Wayne's help to make the beer batter while sharing recipe tips.

Click here to see the other seafood dishes on the menu at 1833 Restaurant.

Beer Battered Walleye

Ingredients for the siphon beer batter

1 2/3 c. plain flour

1 2/3 c. white rice flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. honey

2/3 c. vodka

1ea. bottle lager or ale

3ea. Soda CO2 Charges

Ingredients for the Fish

6ea Lake Erie walleye filets (6 to 8 ounces each)

1 cup rice flour for dredging

Flake Salt To Taste

Procedure

Put the plain flour, rice flour and baking powder into a tammis and push through onto a parchment square.

Combine the honey and vodka and add to the flour to create a batter mix. Stir the beer into the batter until just combined. It doesn't matter if the consistency is a little lumpy. The most important thing is to open the beer just before stirring and transferring to the siphon to retain as many bubbles as possible.

Transfer the batter into a soda syphon. Charge the soda syphon with three CO₂ charges and put it in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.

To batter a filet, dredge it in rice flour and place into a bowl. Dispense enough batter onto the fish fillet to cover it on both sides. Then float it in the fryer until golden, crisp and cooked through. Remove from the fryer and season with salt and serve immediately.

Chef's note: CO2 chargers are soda charges for making home-made soda in a siphon and by dispensing the beer batter out of the siphon it makes for the lightest crispiest amazing crust.