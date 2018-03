Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Longtime friend of Fox 8 News in the Morning, Anne E. DeChant is one of Northeast Ohio's most popular and beloved musicians. Anne lives in Nashville now, but often returns home to perform. She is currently working on a new CD which she hopes to release in May.

Click here to see Anne's upcoming show schedule and to learn more about the band.

