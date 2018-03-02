Four more flu-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported four more flu-related deaths on Friday.

The total number of flu deaths in Cuyahoga County for the season is 35. The flu season typically lasts from October through May.

The victims are a 98-year-old Cleveland man, an 83-year-old Euclid man, an 81-year-old Olmsted Falls woman and an 87-year-old Parma woman.

The number of hospitalizations is down for the seventh straight week, the board of health said.

The Ohio Department of Health said influenza A, or H3N2, is the most common virus this season. H3N2-dominant flu seasons are associated with more severe illness, especially among children and older adults. Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses has been around 30 percent.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

More information on the flu can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website