CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced Friday morning it was closing schools for the day.

A winter storm left thousands of people without power in Cleveland.

ALERT – All CMSD schools will be closed today because of current and forecasted weather conditions. CMSD.central offices will operate on a two hour delay, opening no later than 10 am. — Eric S. Gordon, CEO (@EricGordon_CEO) March 2, 2018

Several other districts including Bedford, Mayfield, and Shaker Heights also cancelled school for Friday.

