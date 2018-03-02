Cedar Point ticket prices go up for 2018 season… but there are ways to save

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point has raised its ticket prices for the 2018 season, but there are ways to save.

The cost of a regular adult ticket at the gate is now $72 -- up $5 from last season.

You can get discounted tickets on Cedar Point's website. The park is offering a preseason deal: 'Everyone Pays Kids' Price,' where you pay $45.

Cedar Point opens on Saturday, May 5. The park's new coaster, Steel Vengeance, will debut that weekend.

